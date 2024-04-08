BreakingNews
Springfield’s 178th Wing gets new commander

PHOTOS: Total solar eclipse events in Springfield

The National Trail Parks and Recreation District was busy Monday morning April 8, 2024 getting set up for their Total Eclipse In The Park celebration for Monday’s eclipse. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
