PHOTOS: The Springfield Police Division 32nd Annual Operation Thanksgiving

Springfield Police Officer Matt Hogan and volunteers Ava Williams (center) and Susan Fain pack cans of soup into a box before loading it on a bus outside Meijer in Springfield Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 during the Police Division's Operation Thanksgiving. This was the 32nd year that the police have adopted needy families and supplied them with a complete Thanksgiving dinner along with other food with the help of Meijer. This year they are helping 15 families in the Springfield area. BILL LACKEY/STAFF