BreakingNews
Suspect accused of killing 2 people in West Virginia found dead in Bellefontaine motel

PHOTOS: The New Carlisle Christmas Parade

1 / 17
Kelton Sparks, 3, gathers up candy tossed along Main Street during the New Carlisle Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top