PHOTOS: The Highway Hikers 46th Annual Toy Run

The spirit of giving and nice weather brought more than 3,000 motorcyclists out to participate in the 46th Annual Highway Hikers Motorcycle Club's Toy Run Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. The convoy of motorcycles stretched nearly all the way across Clark County as they traveled from the Highway Hikers' club house in Medway to the Clark County Fairgrounds. Some of the bikes had stuffed animals and toys strapped to them while other bikers donated money at the fairgrounds so The Salvation Army's can provide Christmas presents for thousands of needy children this Christmas. BILL LACKEY/STAFF