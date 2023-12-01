PHOTOS: Springfield vs St. Edwards in State Finals

1 / 34
Springfield's Aaron Scott dives for extra yards as he's tackled by St. Eds defender Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top