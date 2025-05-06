PHOTOS: Scenes from Primary Election Day in Clark County

Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
1 / 9
Michael, left, and Carol Donovan fills out their ballots during the primary election on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at Tecumseh High School. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF