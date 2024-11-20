PHOTOS: Scenes from One Direction singer Liam Payne's funeral

Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
Britain Liam Payne Funeral
1 / 34
Niall Horan, right, walks after the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary's Church in Amersham, England, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)