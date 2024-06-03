PHOTOS: Ohio School of Falconry Lands at Clark County Library

Polina Kukharchuk reacts as a Harris's hawk lands on her arm Monday, June 3, 2024 during a demonstration by the Ohio School of Falconry at the Clark County Public Library. Polina, and her family are from the Ukraine and were brought to the United State's through Covenant Presbyterian Church. The falconry demonstration, which featured Sean O'Hara showing talking about his owls, falcons and hawks, was part of the library's Summer Reading Program. BILL LACKEY/STAFF