PHOTOS: Night to Shine Prom for Individuals with Special Needs

Jeremiah Sherman leads a conga line around the dance floor during the Night to Shine prom for individuals with special needs at the Lawrenceville Church of God Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Night to Shine is for anyone over age 14 with special needs hosted by churches around the world. This year's event included a red carpet entrance, limousine rides, dancing, karaoke, gifts, a catered dinner and a respite room for parents and caregivers. BILL LACKEY/STAFF