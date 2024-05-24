PHOTOS: New 7 Brew Drive-thru Arrives in Springfield

A new modular 7 Brew drive-thru stand is lowered into place with the help of a large crane at 2001 E. Main Street in Springfield Friday, May 24, 2024 . A large crowd gathered to watch as the business was lifted off an oversized tractor trailer parked on South Belmont Avenue and placed on it's foundation. Two sections of the roof were then hoisted into place on top. 7 Brew is expected to open for business on July 15 and will offer custom coffee, teas, smoothies, shakes and other drink with an experience company officials said will keep customers coming back. BILL LACKEY/STAFF