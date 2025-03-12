PHOTOS: Historical Society Recreates Scene From The Past with Peeps

Natalie Fritz, Archivist and Director of Collections Outreach & Social Media for the Clark County Historical Society, right, and her group of volunteer Peep artists work on the Historical Society's annual Peeps in History display Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every spring for the past 11 years the volunteers, Kathleen Day, Marguerite Brinkman, Virginia Warren and Sandy Bialic, come together to recreate a historic photograph from Springfield's past using marshmallow Peeps to represent people in the photograph. This year's scene is from 150 years ago when Snyder Park was dedicated. BILL LACKEY/STAFF