PHOTOS: Fiery Crash on Ohio 41 at I-70 Overpass

020725 Fiery Crash SNS
020725 Fiery Crash SNS
020725 Fiery Crash SNS
020725 Fiery Crash SNS
020725 Fiery Crash SNS
020725 Fiery Crash SNS
020725 Fiery Crash SNS
020725 Fiery Crash SNS
020725 Fiery Crash SNS
020725 Fiery Crash SNS
020725 Fiery Crash SNS
1 / 11
A semi truck and an SUV burst into flames after colliding on Ohio 41 at the Interstate 70 overpass Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Both occupants escaped with minor injuries. Ohio 41 was closed for several hours while wreck was cleaned up. BILL LACKEY/STAFF