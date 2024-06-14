PHOTOS: Dump Truck and Car Collide on South Charleston Pike

The driver of a car traveling north on South Charleston Pike was transported by CareFlight after he crashed into a dump truck traveling south Friday, June 14, 2024. The crash occured in a construction area, where the road was closed down to one lane and flaggers were in place to control traffic. According to members of the construction crew, the truck was given the right-of-way and the car failed to stop. The driver of the dump truck was not injured. BILL LACKEY/STAFF