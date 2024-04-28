PHOTOS: Colors Fly at the 2024 Dye Hard 5K

The air over the Clark County Fairgrounds was filled with a rainbow of colors Sunday, April 28, 2024 as hundreds of people participated in the Dye Hard 5K run, walk or roll race. Mother nature provided a sunny but windy day for the annual event, where colorful chalk is thrown on participants as they make their way around the course. Proceeds from the event support Developmental Disabilities in Clark County. The event also featured a family festival with games, art displays, music and food trucks. BILL LACKEY/STAFF