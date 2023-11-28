PHOTOS: 100 Year Old House Destroyed by Fire in Springfield Township

Firefighters from several area departments responded mutual aid with Springfield Township to help fight a fire that consumed most of a 100-year-old house in the four thousand block of Redmond Road Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. The house was fully involved when the fire department arrived on the scene and it took several hours for the fire to be totally extenguished. The Red Cross was called for the couple that lived in the house. Fire departments from Springfield Township, Harmony Township, Pleasant Township, Moorefield Township and Central Township in Madison County battled the blaze. BILL LACKEY/STAFF