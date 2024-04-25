Open house offers inside look at Springfield Masonic Center downtown

“Our point is to let the public know the Masonic order is here in Springfield and Clark County and want them know what we have available,” said Arliss Wooten, Masonic Center business manager.

The Masonic fraternity has long faced myths and stories about it. Wooten said while members pledge to keep secrets regarding the fraternity, they don’t include hiding vast treasures or being part of any conspiracies for power, as movies have creatively suggested.

The group’s intent is to promote brotherhood and to support charitable causes.

Wooten said the various Masonic groups had a strong presence in the area for many years, attending cornerstone layings of many prominent building and other events, but as membership has dropped off in recent years, it just means a smaller presence — by no means gone.

The building was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 2008, so it’s a chance to explore a part of history. The center offers its space to the public for rental for events including weddings, concerts, meetings, conferences or ongoing events.

Some of the spaces the tour will highlight are the large ballroom and Star Room and Temple Club rooms in the lower level for meetings or events. The ballroom has a hardwood floor and a stage area to accommodate a range of larger events.

Tecumseh High School has had its last two proms in the ball room, and concerts, weddings and receptions are among things there. There are also dance classes done three times weekly there. Wooten suggested it could also be a good rehearsal space for theater groups or other arts programs for what he said are competitive rates.

Wooten said many people don’t know anything about the building, and the open house is a good way to show it off, both the history and potential when planning an event or meeting.

“I want people to use this building,” he said.

Refreshments will be for sale during the tours.

For anyone who can’t make Sunday’s open house, Wooten offers guided tours by appointment during the week. He’s available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 937-323-5911, or for more information, go to www.springfieldmasonic.org/.

