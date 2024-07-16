One in hospital after reported shooting in Springfield

One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Springfield Monday evening.
According to the Springfield Police Division, officers were called to an apartment in the 1900 block of Primm Drive after a caller reported someone had been shot.
When crews arrived, they found a victim with a possible gunshot wound, who was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center in stable condition. Police said that he was later flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.
Police and detectives were still on scene at around 9:30 p.m. investigating.
In Other News
1
West Nile Virus: Health district offers tips as mosquito samples test...
2
Springfield-Clark CTC levy going to ballot for third time
3
Jefferson Street Oasis hosts annual ‘Grilling in the Garden’ event and...
4
What’s happening this week: Food truck event, baseball presentation and...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
About the Author