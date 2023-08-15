BreakingNews
Witnesses describe what they saw the day Bengals RB Joe Mixon allegedly pointed gun at woman

One dead, another in serious condition after head-on Springfield crash

One vehicle in weekend crash was going more than twice the speed limit.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
42 minutes ago
X

One person died and another remains in serious condition after a two-vehicle head-on crash Saturday night on Springfield’s east side.

According to a crash report released Tuesday, the driver of a dark green 1986 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling at 80 mph in a 35 mph zone with no headlights on when it struck a white 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck that had started to turn left from South Burnett Road onto East Main Street after 9 p.m. The two occupants of the Camaro were ejected and sustained serious injuries, and both were flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Cody Michael Allen Lane, 27, of Springfield, died as a result of his injuries. He was driving the Camaro. The passenger, Lacey Pollard, 31, of Springfield, remains hospitalized.

The driver of the pickup truck was not seriously injured.

According to the report, both vehicles were totaled.

A 911 caller told an emergency dispatcher they saw a person in the street unmoving after the crash.

Another caller said that the Camaro was “flying” southbound when it struck the truck and the car was “split into pieces.”

“If it’s not a fatality that’s amazing,” the caller told 911 dispatch.

In Other News
1
Witnesses describe what they saw the day Bengals RB Joe Mixon allegedly...
2
New Springfield Twp. levy asks voters for second sheriff’s deputy...
3
These 20 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top