1 dead after crash crashes into pole in Moorefield Twp.

One person has died after a truck crashed into a pole in Moorefield Township, Clark County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported in the 2600 block of St. Paris Pike at 8:53 p.m.
A pole is broken at the scene and was being held up by power lines.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office, OSHP and Moorefield Twp. Fire Department were on the scene, as well as a crew from Ohio Edison.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
