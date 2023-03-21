BreakingNews
1 dead after crash crashes into pole in Moorefield Twp.
X

1 dead after crash crashes into pole in Moorefield Twp.

News
By
Updated 37 minutes ago

One person has died after a truck crashed into a pole in Moorefield Township, Clark County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported in the 2600 block of St. Paris Pike at 8:53 p.m.

A pole is broken at the scene and was being held up by power lines.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office, OSHP and Moorefield Twp. Fire Department were on the scene, as well as a crew from Ohio Edison.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
DeWine tours Springfield group that helps those with developmental...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Kenwood playground fallout: School leaders vow to adapt, others call...
5
Springfield food bank adds staff, seeks more donations

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top