RI US House candidate accused of stalking in Troy stays in race despite charges

Neary lives in Columbus, Ohio, but has said he plans to move back to Rhode Island, where he grew up.

Early on March 23, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Neary after a couple reported he had followed their vehicle from Columbus to Troy.

During the drive, the couple said they sped up, slowed down and even pulled off to highway, only for Neary to follow each time, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Bobb.

Dispatchers directed the couple to drive past the sheriff’s office in Troy, near which police stopped Neary.

When deputies asked him why he was following the vehicle, Neary said he was stressed and feeling drained and decided to go for a drive, Bobb said. He also told deputies he thought he recognized the couple’s vehicle back in Columbus, and that he felt “drawn” to the registration on the back.

He also told police he was running for office in Rhode Island.

Rhode Island’s Providence-Journal reported that Neary was previously an aide to former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.