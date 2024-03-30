Ramirez hits first homer, Guardians top A's 6-4 before announced crowd of 3,837 in Oakland

A total of 17,359 fans have shown up for the first two games in Oakland this season. A crowd of 3,837 fans was announced for Friday’s game, after 13,522 fans attended opening night Thursday, with thousands more in the parking lot protesting the A’s proposed move to Las Vegas.

Cleveland southpaw Logan Allen earned the win in his 2024 debut, allowing three runs over five-plus innings, after a 2023 rookie campaign where he posted a 3.81 ERA in 24 starts.

Oakland newcomer J.D. Davis hit two solo shots to record his first homers since being signed as a free agent on March 16. It marked the third two-homer game of Davis’ career and first since July 17, 2021. A’s outfielder Esteury Ruiz and catcher Shea Langeliers each added sacrifice flies.

A’s right-hander Ross Stripling was charged with five runs (four earned) over five innings in his first start since being acquired via trade this offseason.

Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, who led the majors in saves each of the past two seasons, pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his first save of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: LHP prospect Joey Cantillo is expected to miss eight-to-10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (10-4, 2.94 ERA in 2023) faces A’s LHP JP Sears (5-14, 4.54 in 2023) on Saturday.

