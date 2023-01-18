High court to weigh freezing ex-Ohio regulator’s $8M assets

At the request of Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Franklin County judge froze Sam Randazzo's assets in August 2021. Yost made the request after Randazzo, the former chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, transferred a home worth $500,000 to his son and sold properties worth a combined $4.8 million.

A three-judge panel reversed that decision in September and unfroze the assets. It is that decision, stayed since December, that justices agreed to revisit.