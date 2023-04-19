Ohio River named second-most endangered river in U.S.

“Who speaks for nature? Who protects nature? The government agencies don’t anymore,” said Lynn Hamamoto, a member of Citizens for Rights of the Ohio River Watershed. “We need to put the P, protection, back in the EPA because it’s been taken away, it’s been co-opted. We recognize that. We see that. We are not gonna stand for it anymore.”

Another member echoed Hamamoto’s sentiments, saying she feels as if the citizens’ voices are been drowned out.

“I’m very concerned that citizens have no voice, it’s the corporate voice ... that are drowning the citizen’s voice out from protecting our own environment,” said Jean Nightingale.

Ohio River Way, a regional coalition of more than 100 communities and organizations along the river, is calling on Congress to designate the river as a federally-protected water system and fund a basin-wide restoration plan. Advocates say they want a plan similar to the plans that helped improve conditions in the Great Lakes.

“It’s a fight for nature — it’s a fight for life and death,” Hamamoto said.

To see the entire American Rivers report, click here.