Ohio mayors give Springfield $100K for immigration services, bomb threat work

Only the state of Ohio has contributed more to the city to address the demand for increased healthcare, housing, interpreters and education the city has experienced during its Haitian immigration influx.

“We are incredibly thankful for the timely support from the Ohio Mayors Alliance Foundation during this challenging period,” Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said. “This grant will play a crucial role in helping us address language barriers and better serve our Haitian community. In addition, the unforeseen security challenges we’ve faced over the past months have placed significant strain on our resources, and this funding will help alleviate some of the financial pressures associated with implementing enhanced security measures.”

Shortly after the “Haitians eating pets” hoax appeared on social media and was spread by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, more than 30 bomb threats were targeted at city offices, schools, businesses and other agencies. The threats ended up being unfounded, but law enforcement had to respond at the time.

City officials said the grant serves as “a strong example of the unity and collective strength we experience when we come together in times of need.”

The Ohio Mayors Alliance is a bipartisan coalition of Ohio community leaders with a goal of collaboration, communication, advocacy and partnership among Ohio municipalities.

The grant comes from a newly established Emergency Relief Fund that the Ohio Mayors Alliance Foundation established following a visit to Springfield in September by a bipartisan contingent of mayors and officials. During that visit, which was led by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, the group offered mutual aid to assist with unexpected security needs and discussed forming this emergency relief fund.

Joining Mayor Ginther and Mayor Rue in Springfield on Sept. 16, 2024, were Athens Mayor Steve Patterson, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr., Dublin Mayor Chris Amorose Groomes, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik, and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Former Ohio Governor Bob Taft also attended the discussion in his capacity as a board member of the Ohio Mayors Alliance Foundation. The Ohio Mayors Alliance is a bipartisan coalition of mayors in Ohio’s 31 largest cities, including Springfield.

“Bringing mayors together to support one another in a time of crisis is essential to our mission at the Ohio Mayors Alliance Foundation,” said Executive Director Keary McCarthy. “We commend Springfield Mayor Rob Rue for his sound, sensible leadership during these last few difficult months, and we thank the mayors from across Ohio who came together to support the mayor and the city of Springfield.”