Ohio Christmas trees sent to troops overseas

The Ohio Department of Agriculture and Ohio Christmas Tree Association once again partnered to send troops across the globe an Ohio-grown Christmas tree this winter. In addition to trees, local schools, churches and veterans’ groups donated decorations to ensure military members have everything they need ahead of Christmas Day.

“It’s a way to give back to the troops, maybe send them a bit of Christmas greetings, give them a little bit of home while they’re spending time away from their families during the holiday season,” said Dan Kenny, chief of ODA’s Division of Plant Health.