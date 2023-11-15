Officials postpone expansion of busy retail area after data comes into question

Action on a proposed modification of the city of Springfield’s Urban Jobs and Enterprise Zone has been postponed after data used to justify the amendment to the area designated was questioned.

The area in question involved the busy retail area of Bechtle Avenue which is located in the Clark-Shawnee Local School District. District Superintendent Brian Kuhn stepped to the podium to speak on the proposal.

“Population metrics used may not reflect the true demographics of the City of Springfield in the years 1980 and 2000,” Kuhn told the Commission. “As a concerned citizen and a stakeholder in our community, I believe it is important to bring this matter to your attention.”

The figures are significant because specific population criteria must be met under Ohio Revised code for an area to meet enterprise zone qualifications.

Kuhn cited population numbers to the city comparing the census figures of 1980 and 2000.

“The population for Springfield city in 1980 was 72,563 and in 2000 was 65,358. This decline in population does not meet the 10% requirement as outlined in the Ohio Revised Code,” Kuhn told the Commission. “10% population loss is part of the distress criteria originally adopted in 1990 and approved by the state.”

“I respectfully request Springfield City Commissioners investigate the accuracy of the population metric before taking official action,” Kuhn said. “As a district we are currently working with legal counsel to draft appropriate notice to the Ohio Department of Development regarding this matter.”

If approved by the Commission, the measure would impact taxes supporting the school district and the district would have no avenue for appeal according to Kuhn.

“The proposal is to take the entire east side of Bechtle Avenue, including Meijer, Kohl’s, Walmart, which is Springfield Township taxing district and expand the Enterprise Zone to include that area” Kuhn explained as he left the meeting.

“That would allow them to impose 75% ten-year tax abatement on properties in that zone. I believe they are not doing an “apples to apples” comparison of the population counts…The data in their application uses one type of population metric for 1980, but in 2000 they are using the census. If they use the census for both, the population does not meet the 10% loss of population required for enterprise zone designation.”

The school district has also recently come into conflict with city economic development efforts over the planned Melody Parks development, which provides for a tax abatement for residents of the large new subdivision. Clark-Shawnee schools will have to absorb new students who move into the district while being unable to benefit from standard city property taxation to support schools.

“It is of the utmost importance to maintain transparency, integrity and fairness in all matters related to economic development in our community,” Kuhn told Commissioners. “I look forward to hearing about the steps taken to investigate and rectify the situation.”

Commissioners delayed action and asked staff members to investigate and report back their findings on the analysis of population loss. Action on the measure is likely at the next Commission meeting scheduled for Nov. 21.