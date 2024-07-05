NWS: Weak tornado confirmed in Logan County on Fourth of July

A brief, weak tornado was confirmed in Logan County on the Fourth of July, according to the National Weather Service.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

An EF0 tornado touched down near DeGraff around 8:44 p.m. and traveled for 0.17 miles. It reached maximum wind speeds of 65 mph and had a maximum width of 50 yards, according to NWS.

An EF0 tornado has winds of 65 to 85 mph.

A video confirmed the tornado lasted about 10 seconds.

The twister caused minor tree damage at multiple homes along County Road 31 in southwest Logan County, the NWS reported.

