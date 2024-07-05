NWS: Weak tornado confirmed in Logan County on Fourth of July

An EF0 tornado touched down near DeGraff around 8:44 p.m. and traveled for 0.17 miles. It reached maximum wind speeds of 65 mph and had a maximum width of 50 yards, according to NWS.

An EF0 tornado has winds of 65 to 85 mph.

A video confirmed the tornado lasted about 10 seconds.

The twister caused minor tree damage at multiple homes along County Road 31 in southwest Logan County, the NWS reported.