Northwestern schools cancel mental health, Harvest of Healing event

Oct 25, 2023
The Northwestern Local School District has canceled its mental health event scheduled for this week.

The Harvest of Healing event scheduled for Thursday has been canceled, however, students will still not report to school.

“We regret to inform you that we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Harvest of Healing event, initially scheduled for Thursday evening. We understand that this change may cause an inconvenience and we are sincerely sorry,” Superintendent Jesse Steiner said in a Facebook post. “Students will still not report to school on Thursday.”

Since the district will be closed, busing will not be provided from Northwestern for students who attend Springfield-Clark Technology Center, Global Impact STEM Academy or the Clark County Educational Service Center campuses.

ExplorePrevious: Northwestern schools to cancel classes later this month for self-care, mental health day

Staff will still report to work as normal for self-care activities. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the staff will have the opportunity for self-care activities such as mental health specialist, yoga, meditation, sporting games, art therapy and more.

Initially, students and the community were invited to attend later in the day from 4 to 8 p.m. for a “Harvest of Healing” event that was planned to include food trucks, a bounce house, a Chick-Fil-A booth with a spin wheel to win a prize, an FFA petting farm and hot chocolate and more.

Steiner said in the post they are looking to rescheduled the event in the spring.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

