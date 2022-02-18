Northeastern investigating alleged use of racial slur during basketball game

“According to our coaches, the NE coach indicated that he investigated the use of a racial slur by asking the entire team if anyone said something racial and all players denied it,” the report said.

A Northeastern player later admitted that he heard a teammate apologize to the West Liberty-Salem athlete “for what he said,” according to the report submitted by West Liberty-Salem.

The Northeastern superintendent said that the school conducted an internal investigation and is collaborating with “a third party” to conduct an independent investigation.

Kronour would not reveal if disciplinary action has been taken, but said that pending the results of the investigation, the school will “continue following district policies,” he said.