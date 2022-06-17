Nonprofit celebration among events happening this weekend in Clark and Champaign counties

Oesterlen offers an attractive benefits package including 401(k) matching, health, dental, and vision insurance, life insurance, paid time off, and professional development assistance. A $2,500 sign-on bonus is available for therapist positions and reimbursement of tuition costs up to $2,000 per year. Mental health techs should have a high school diploma and be 21 years of age. Experience working with youth is desirable. College degree or coursework at the college level is preferred. Candidates interested in therapist positions should have a master’s degree in related field and must have one of the following LPC, LMFT, LSW, LISW, LISW-S, LPCC, LMSW, or State Equivalent.

For more details about open positions, candidates can visit www.oesterlen.org/employment. For more information, contact Residential Treatment Program Director, Kimberly Insley, LISW-S at 937-398-0273 or email Kinsley@oesterlen.org.

Ferncliff Cemetery Tour

Ferncliff Cemetery, in collaboration with The Gammon House, commemorate Juneteenth, with a new self-guided tour at the cemetery. Celebrating 19 notable African Americans interred at Ferncliff, the tour includes George & Sarah Gammon, Johnny Lytle, Brooks Lawrence, and many other community activists and leaders in Springfield’s rich history. Nineteen orange flags have been placed at the burial locations on the marked route. Tour maps with the names, locations, and brief biographies are available at the cemetery office, as well as The Gammon House Juneteenth celebration on Saturday. The flags will be out through the end of the month. The Trailblazer Tour maps will continue to be available in Ferncliff’s main office.

Explore Dayton man indicted following Springfield SWAT standoff

North Lewisburg 5K

The Red, White and Cards 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday. Arrival is at 8:30 a.m. to pick-up timing chip on the northeast corner of the football field. The 5K will start at 9 a.m. at 7941 Brush Lake Road in North Lewisburg at the east of the football field on the practice field at the north end goal post. The cost is $20 a person. The top three men and women will be awarded. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/OH/NorthLewisburg/RedWhiteCards5kRun.com.

Annual Ride, Walk, Run for Life

The 2022 annual Ride, Walk or Run for Life to celebrate fathers will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The event will start at Old Reid Park Shelter House (Croft Road - west of park entrance in Springfield).

Individuals, families, and groups are welcome. The event is to raise money for Clark County Right to Life by gathering sponsors for distance traveled (various distances from 4K to 10K). Hot dogs, beverages, snacks, and prizes will be awarded at 11 a.m.

Registration is free, but a $20 donation is asked for each shirt. To register, call 937-572-9193. Event T-shirt sponsorships are golf for $150, silver for $100 and bronze for $50.

On The Rise 20-Year Celebration

On The Rise, a local nonprofit that supports Springfield students, will host a 20-year reunion and celebration at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the farm located at 4177 Dialton Road. All former members, current members, families, community members, and donors of On The Rise are invited to join the celebration and program. There will be food, music, a picture booth, and more.

Blood Drives

The United Way of Logan County community blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at Union Station, 613 Hamilton St. in Bellefontaine.

The Bethel Community Church community blood drive will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 4400 Osborn Road in Medway.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Step Up to the Plate” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The goal of the “Step Up to the Plate” summer blood drive campaign is to encourage more first-time donors, remind donors to give despite summertime distractions, and to challenge those who can to donate at least twice.

Donate at any CBC blood drive or the CBC Donor Center through Aug. 27 and be automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert, plus $100 in concession stand gift cards.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Graham Food Pantry

Graham Local School District’s Falconland Market, located in the second-grade pod at the elementary school, will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Hetzler House Tours

The first of three free Sunday open houses at the 1854 Daniel Hetzler House (located in George Rogers Clark Park) starts Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Revisit the county’s early entrepreneur in his 1854 home built from his own sawmill and bricks fired by his company. He farmed over 1,000 acres, raised pigs, and loaned money. The open house is free, but donations help support and maintain the house.