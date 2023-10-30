No trial yet scheduled for minivan driver in Clark County school bus crash

Little happened at a Monday court appearance for the minivan driver involved in a Clark County crash with a school bus in which one child died and dozens more were injured on Aug. 22.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, is charged with fourth-degree felony vehicular homicide and first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter. A jury trial and future court dates have not yet been scheduled.

Officials met in the judge’s chambers on Monday morning. No public discussion occurred.

Investigators said Joseph was driving a 2010 Honda Odyssey about 8:15 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Troy Road (Ohio 41) at Lawrenceville when his minivan went left of the center line into the path of an oncoming school bus with 52 students and the driver aboard.

Explore State agrees to safety change along Clark County site of deadly school bus crash

The bus driver attempted to avoid the Honda by driving onto the shoulder, but the bus still collided with the minivan. The bus and van went off the side of the road, with the bus rolling over.

Aiden Clark, 11, was ejected and died on the scene, and another student suffered life-threatening injuries. About two dozen more children were injured and taken to area medical centers for treatment.

Joseph presented to law enforcement a driver’s license from Mexico, which was invalid due to his immigration status, which assistant county prosecutor Greg Morris said previously is under investigation. He also had an Ohio identification card.

Joseph and his passenger in the minivan were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Morris said previously that Joseph is registered as a Haitian immigrant in the state of Florida.

Joseph’s attorney Terry Hart requested the case be moved from Clark County to give the man a fair trial, but Judge Douglas Ratstatter denied the request, though he did allow for the possibility if it becomes clear an impartial jury is not possible during the jury selection process.