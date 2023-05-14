No injuries after multiple rounds of gunfire early Sunday morning

Clark County crews were dispatched around 1:09 a.m. on reports of multiple rounds being fired at the 300 block of Hickory Drive, according to Sgt. Chad Brown with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Three rounds of gunfire were shot at the house with at least one of the bullets hitting a front window, Brown said. They were unable to recover any rounds or casings except for what they believed to be one that struck the window, he added.