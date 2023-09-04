New plan focuses on city, county’s transportation needs

New economic development, safety improvements and the encouragement of active transportation are all components driving the need for changes in local transportation, and all are highlighted in a newly issued report from the Clark County Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee (TCC).

TCC Director Louis Agresta shared insights from the report that is helping local governments implement improvements and plan for future needs.

He credits the response received from local stakeholders for having a major impact on the 2023 Active Transportation Plan, centered on improving safety for non-vehicular traffic.

Feedback from 473 area residents during public outreach enabled the TCC has to identify high priority areas for improved options for bicyclists, walkers, runners, those in wheelchairs or strollers, and others who, along with vehicles, rely on roadways to safely get from place to place. Officials were happy with the rate of response and the involvement of community stakeholders in the process.

“For years, more focus has been given to moving cars while pedestrian and bicycle safety has been less considered,” Agresta said. “But in the last 10 years, there’s been an effort to make things safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. Implicit to that, how can we make infrastructure better so we can convince people it’s OK to leave your car at home and instead walk to the grocery store a couple of times a week?”

He cited projects like the one on Columbia Street where new curb bump outs were added along with new pavement and narrower lanes that slow traffic.

“Those things make it more pedestrian friendly. Two-way streets also cause cars to go slower because they can’t pass as easily,” he said.

Local communities are open to making such changes, Agresta said, but the cost demands that most of the efforts are done one project at a time in order for local municipalities to afford them.

“Communities have embraced active transportation like biking and walking as a community development tool,” Agresta noted.

According to the newly released report, pedestrians and bicyclists make up a smaller percentage of those using the roadways, but they make up a higher percentage of fatalities across Ohio, reaching a record high in 2021. The Active Transportation Plan is a significant step toward making conditions safer for those who choose active transportation or who have limited options for vehicle transportation.

Safety considerations are also at the center of a study the TCC will conduct in coming months to identify the conversion of some area intersections into roundabouts.

“Roundabouts are proven to make intersections safer when they are installed,” Agresta said. “The rates of serious injury and fatal crashes are greatly reduced. They can also move traffic more efficiently.”

A county-wide roundabout study will be conducted to identify intersections where it makes the most sense for roundabout installation and to help prioritize the best locations. Agresta said it will then be up to local municipalities and townships to find funding to cover the cost of installation.

Local economic and residential development are also demanding attention from the TCC.

Agresta said the growth of Columbus has resulted in major new development on the east side of Clark County, so the TCC launched an East Side Sub Area Study in early 2023 to anticipate future needs of that area.

The multiple projects underway and projected along the SR 41/I-70 and I-70/US 40 corridors that include commercial and residential components will drive traffic volume up, Agresta said, demanding action be taken now.

“We need to plan ahead for five, 10 and 30 years to make sure the intersection capacity in those areas will be able to handle the increased traffic and to make sure dollars are invested today to make sure future growth will be adequately served,” he said.

He also said Clark County is well-positioned to see continued growth in the years ahead.

“We’re not very far from I-75, we’re on I-70 and there are other important highways like Route 68 in this area that are a massive advantage for us,” Agresta said. “Companies are looking to capitalize on that and invest here.”

Community members can view the full report on the TCC website (https://www.clarktcc.com/ ) by using the Resources tab to access a link to the Reports Library.