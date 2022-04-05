New indoor farm slated for Springfield

The first harvest at the farm will start this summer and is the result of a partnership between indoor farming company Square Roots and large food distributer Gordon Food Service, which already has a presence in Springfield.

The farm will be located on the property of Gordon Food Service , which has a distribution center on Gateway Boulevard in Springfield. The new facility will have the capacity to grow 2.4 million packages worth of herbs and leafy greens annually, according to representatives of Square Roots.