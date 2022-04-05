BreakingNews
Pedestrian hit by, trapped under vehicle in Springfield
New indoor farm slated for Springfield

By Hasan Karim
52 minutes ago
It is the result of a partnership with Square Roots and Gordon Food Service

A new climate-controlled, Indoor farm is being built in Springfield with the goal of reaching consumers throughout the region, including in the Dayton, Columbus and Cincinnati areas.

The first harvest at the farm will start this summer and is the result of a partnership between indoor farming company Square Roots and large food distributer Gordon Food Service, which already has a presence in Springfield.

The farm will be located on the property of Gordon Food Service , which has a distribution center on Gateway Boulevard in Springfield. The new facility will have the capacity to grow 2.4 million packages worth of herbs and leafy greens annually, according to representatives of Square Roots.

The new farm will use Square Roots’ smart-farm technology platform and software-controlled hydroponic growing systems with the aims of producing more food with fewer resources year round.

The project is also slated to hire 25 people, all of whom will be employed by Square Roots. This is the company’s fourth farm built in partnership with Gordon Food Service and will be the second Square Roots’ indoor farm slated to open this year.

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

