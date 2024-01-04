New faces, new roles in Springfield: Mayor says city must stand united

The well-attended ceremonies also marked a continuation for Rob Rue in his role as mayor. Rue ascended to the position when long-time Mayor Warren Copeland, who did not seek reelection, retired early due to health issues shortly after Rue won the seat in November’s election.

Bridget Houston was appointed in December to Rue’s commission term.

In remarks Tuesday night after his swearing in for his full term as mayor, Rue recognized Copeland’s wife, Clara, in the audience and thanked her for attending.

“Warren’s faithful, dedicated and passionate service throughout the 35 years he served Clark County deserves mention,” Rue said.

Rue said the city has turned an important page.

“I look forward to working together with you to move Springfield forward,” he told his fellow commissioners. “We now have in place the first majority female commission and the most generationally diverse commission I believe the city of Springfield has ever had.”

Rue and Estrop are now outnumbered by women serving on the commission, which includes Krystal Brown, Houston and Tackett, who won a seat in November.

Rue voiced commitments on behalf of himself and the other commission members.

“As mayor I pledge to represent Springfield with hope and passion and conduct the business of the city commission with the highest professional standards,” he said. “I’m a fact finder who seeks to understand the issues that are happening in the community, and I will continue to strengthen relationships within the city, county and region that we serve.”

He acknowledged the surging immigrant population has challenged the current commission.

“City staff members are working to address the significant increase in our immigrant population,” Rue said. “Through investigative efforts, we are addressing potential misconduct encountered by immigrants. We believe that when we focus on this, we will create a safer environment for the entire community, all the citizens of Springfield.”

In closing, Rue predicted the city’s best days lie ahead.

“We must stand united, caring for our city and all its people,” the mayor said. “We remain committed to strong stewardship, transparency and openness. I believe the person with the most hope has the greatest influence. I encourage us to be people of hope. Together we will build a brighter tomorrow for Springfield.”