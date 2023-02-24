NEW DETAILS: Rumpke announces purchase of Springfield trash hauler Vince Refuse

Rumpke Waste and Recycling confirmed Friday afternoon that is has purchased Vince Refuse Service, a family run Springfield business that ended its 72-year run on Friday.
Rumpke will start service with Vince customers Monday.
“Rumpke is excited to welcome Vince Refuse customers,” Jake Rumpke, Dayton region vice president, said in a press release. “Like Vince, Rumpke is also a family owned and operated business with more than 90 years of experience, and we look forward to providing the best service experience possible.”
Rumpke said it would send mailers to all customers detailing service and guidelines.
Initially, however, collection days and service rates will remain the same. If changes are needed later, Rumpke will notify customers in advance, the release said.
Customers with questions were asked to contact Rumpke at 1-800-828-8171 or at Rumpke.com.
Current Vince employees were informed of potential employment opportunities with Rumpke, the company release said. Vince had about 15 employees, the company said this week.
Rumpke, founded in 1932 by William F. Rumpke, remains a a family-owned and operated business with nearly 4,000 employees who offer waste and recycling services throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
About the Author