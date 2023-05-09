NEW DETAILS: Buck Creek park marina remains closed due to film on water’s surface

Natalie Foos, statewide administrator of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources division of parks and watercraft, said the substance appears to be a combination of plant and fish material breaking down and releasing hydrogen sulfide, which is sitting on top of the water, and the lake water turning over. She said both events appear to have caused “discoloration” on top of the water, and she said it isn’t anything to worry about.

“A lot of times nature can mimic something that looks like an oil spill, and we think that’s what we have,” Foos said.