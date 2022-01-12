New Clark State courses in Xenia tied to “guaranteed hire” effort

Explore State expands COVID testing sites with support from Ohio National Guard

“Our partnership with State Auto Insurance for the Guaranteed Hire program makes these classes tangible stepping-stones for employment after just two semesters of hard work,” said Adam Parrillo, assistant dean of business and applied technologies. “This is more than the guaranteed hire advertisements, as State Auto is following through with those accepted into the program.”

Parrillo said manufacturing is experiencing a revival in the region with new technologies, and the college is offering innovative training for these positions.

“With recent multimillion-dollar grants directed towards manufacturing, we have upgraded our labs and curriculum to be on the leading edge, and we can offer students additional academic and wrap-around support as they progress through these programs,” Parrillo said. “Moreover, our engineering technology and industrial technology programs have multiple pathways for specialization in this growth sector. It starts with the manufacturing foundations certificate.”

The engineering and industrial technology courses available from March 21 to May 13 include ENT 1050 Manufacturing Foundations from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Parrillo said along with an OSHA 10-hour general safety course and an employability skills course, students can earn the manufacturing foundations certificate, which is designed for students who are looking for entry-level skills in areas related to manufacturing.

“The program courses are included in all other industrial and engineering certificate and associate degree program,” he said.

Enrollment and registration is now open for spring semester in the courses at the Xenia location, 336 S. Progress Drive. For more information, contact the Admissions office at 937-431-7171 or xenia@clarkstate.edu.