New Carlisle Rotary honors 2 local women

“The New Carlisle Rotary Club wants local schools’ support staff to know their dedication and contributions do not go unnoticed and these women serve as shining examples of excellence and service in the local community,” according to the Rotary Club.

Honaker, Title One Aide at Tecumseh, was honored for her dedication and service over the past six years. Her organizational skills, work passion and warm demeanor have contributed to the positive learning environment, a release said.

Karyl Strader, principal of Park Layne Elementary School, said Honaker was a true team player and always willing to lend a helping hand to her colleagues. Amy Cody, a Title One teacher, said she had the ability to connect with students and inspire them to excel.

Elfers, officially titled as a librarian at Northwestern, was recognized for her unwavering dedication and contributions to the school community. She has volunteered her time and talents without complaint and stepped in to substitute when needed, the release said.

Amy Fischer, a teacher at the high school, said Elfers’ love and passion for the school is evident over her 23 years of service in various capacities. Phillip Cooke, high school teacher, said she has invaluable presence at the school and described her as one of the nicest individuals he’s ever met.