New Carlisle Rotary honors 2 local women

News
By
36 minutes ago
X

Two women were recently honored by the New Carlisle Rotary Club for their “outstanding contributions” in Clark County schools.

Linay Honaker from Tecumseh Local Schools and Melissa Elfers from Northwestern Local Schools were both presented with the Outstanding Support Staff Awards for 2023.

“The New Carlisle Rotary Club wants local schools’ support staff to know their dedication and contributions do not go unnoticed and these women serve as shining examples of excellence and service in the local community,” according to the Rotary Club.

Honaker, Title One Aide at Tecumseh, was honored for her dedication and service over the past six years. Her organizational skills, work passion and warm demeanor have contributed to the positive learning environment, a release said.

Karyl Strader, principal of Park Layne Elementary School, said Honaker was a true team player and always willing to lend a helping hand to her colleagues. Amy Cody, a Title One teacher, said she had the ability to connect with students and inspire them to excel.

ExploreGreenon students get hands-on trip to Springfield airport

Elfers, officially titled as a librarian at Northwestern, was recognized for her unwavering dedication and contributions to the school community. She has volunteered her time and talents without complaint and stepped in to substitute when needed, the release said.

Amy Fischer, a teacher at the high school, said Elfers’ love and passion for the school is evident over her 23 years of service in various capacities. Phillip Cooke, high school teacher, said she has invaluable presence at the school and described her as one of the nicest individuals he’s ever met.

In Other News
1
Stafford: Witt’s Fleisch explains ‘the Goldilocks Zone’ for life on...
2
New housing in older Springfield neighborhood coming on market
3
More than 40 local students to earn high school diploma, Clark State...
4
Champaign County Sheriff’s race headed for recount
5
Contact the Springfield News-Sun

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top