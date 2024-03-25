BreakingNews
New Carlisle man shot, killed; suspect charged with murder

New Carlisle man shot, killed; suspect charged with murder

News
By
34 minutes ago
X

A 48-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night following an argument in Park Layne.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 48-year-old Joseph Burley Edwards of New Carlisle.

The shooting suspect, identified as 24-year-old Glen James Sexton of New Carlisle, was charged Monday in Clark County Municipal Court with murder and is in custody at the Clark County Jail.

Credit: Clark County Jail

Credit: Clark County Jail

Crews responded around 9:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the 200 block of Slayton Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Responding crews found Edwards on the ground in front of a house being assisted by bystanders, while the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Glen James Sexton of New Carlisle, was sitting inside a black Cadillac XTS in the driveway with his hands in the air, deputies said.

Bethel Twp. Fire Department EMS personnel took Edwards, who suffered a gunshot wound, to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to about an hour later, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators learned that Sexton and his female passenger arrived at the Slayton address to meet with Edwards, who “had come out to the vehicle and began to leave” with them, but then “abruptly exited the vehicle and returned” to the residence.

Sexton parked the vehicle in the driveway and Edwards came outside, when a “heated confrontation occurred” between the men.

“During the altercation, Mr. Sexton retrieved a firearm from the interior of his vehicle, and then brandished the firearm. Mr. Edwards then struck Mr. Sexton with a fist to the face area, at which time Mr. Sexton fired the weapon, striking Mr. Edwards and inflicting a fatal wound,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Detectives from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division also responded to the scene and assisted with evidence collection.

.

In Other News
1
Sheriff’s office: Older man attacked at his home, shoots woman
2
Body of missing Springfield man found
3
Northeastern schools names new assistant principal at Kenton Ridge
4
Cleveland Cliffs gets part of $6 billion funding to slash emissions in...
5
Champion City Food Truck Rallies to return with Burger Fest

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top