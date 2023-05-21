Nearly New Shop booms in time of rising need in Springfield

The more important thing (and why I secretly love them) is every last Young Woman gives freely of her time to help neighbors who need help — even neighbors she has never met.

How?

With the money they all get from by selling clothes, glassware and jewelry in their Nearly New Shop. (They advertise things like the two 1905 antique horsewhips recently donated online to get higher prices. And, no, Grandpa didn’t make that one up.)

The shop is a thrift store where they sell things that are nearly new enough that a regular customer calls it “Macy’s on Main.”

One of the members says it’s the only place in town where you can get a Calvin Klein jacket for a quarter. (Such things happen when things don’t sell right away and have migrated to the 25 cent rack.)

If you want to see that rack, ask your Mommy or Daddy to drive you to 923 W. Main St. in Springfield.

Now, before we start the stories, does anybody know the word we use for the name of a story?

Very good, Jenny, it’s a title.

So, when I read the titles to you, I’d like you close your eyes for a moment and imagine what the whole stories might be like. All are about people the Young Woman’s Mission have helped.

The first is: “The Man Who Was Leaving Springfield Regional Medical Center but had No Shoes.”

Here’s another: “The Boy Who Saw His Daddy Hurt his Mommy and got Scared.”

Here are some happier ones:

“A Fourth-Grader in Enon Gets Food for the Weekend.”

“New Roofing for the Place Uncle Charles Goes to Stop Taking Drugs.”

Here are really happy ones:

“The Girl Who Really Wants to be a Teacher Gets a Scholarship.”

“How They Caught Aunt Josey’s Cancer Just in Time.”

Here’s another sad one: “Mom and Dad are in Prison and Grandma Needs Help.”

These are just kind of interesting:

“Your Mommy Can Cook with A Skillet if You Don’t Have a Stove.”

“On Tuesdays, Uncle John Can Take a Shower and Wash His Clothes”

* * * *

“It used to be, someone maybe had one major issue or another,” Cynthia Atwater said while attending the mission’s grant and scholarships event last month. “Now it’s sort of layers (of problems), and just trying to climb out can be difficult.”

Atwater is lead pastor of High Street United Methodist Church, which offers a service for those trying to climb out or hold on – and is supported by a grant.

She said the church outreach center’s Tuesday’s Shower Ministry is for “anyone who doesn’t have access to water and needs a shower or to wash a load of clothes,” adding: “You don’t have to look far to see the needs within the community.”

The good news is that despite the struggles of COVID, despite having to reduce its hours, and despite its decision to no longer pay consignments for more valuable donations, the Nearly New Shop did enough business the last year that it’s pouring $53,450 this year into programs to help the community. That’s 50 percent more than the average during the past 10 years – and at a time of increased need.

Through grants, Young Woman’s Mission has directed 60 percent of that to community agencies that respond to the real-life stories suggested by the story titles above.

Twenty five percent has been committed what I think as “duct tape” social services like shoes for the man who was being discharged from Springfield Regional who had none.

“I have an allotted amount, however much we raise form the store, I get to go out and spend that money,” said Tonia Wells, who coordinates the outreach efforts.

She recently bought $700 worth of craft supplies, towels, washcloths, toothpaste, deodorant, basketballs and footballs for Oesterlen Services for Youth.

“I buy diapers for Parent Infant Center, and we’re going to buy skillets for the OSU Extension.”

The Extension service’s Nancy Doyle says the program provides the skillets, information and good nutrition and a serving of support to the”Skilleteers” who feed their families – and support one another.

The final 15 percent of the Young Woman’s Mission budget is invested in scholarships for undisputedly young women, two of whom attended last month’s event at the Nearly New Shop.

Clark State LPN candidate Kailee Shaffer had 2-year-old Vivian and 1-year-old Adelyn in her arms. She was recommended for the scholarship by her Clark State instructor Wendi McDowell Arnold.

Another recipient is Kaitlyn Goodfellow, who had her mother and father in tow. She said she feels “very connected” at Cedarville University, where she’s majoring in both special education and primary education with a bright eye toward licensure in both.

Her mother, Kila, who is a quick study, clearly admired the Newly Near Shop System: People donate things, which are then less expensive for customers, including people in need. Then the money from the sales helps others in need.

There’s a lot more to it all but you have things to do today.

So, here are a couple of final things.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Donations of clothing, accessories, toys books and small household items accepted during shop hours.

A portion of Young Woman’s Mission funds go to keep a Planned Parenthood presence in Springfield.

Any woman interested becoming a Young Woman can call (937) 717-0177 for information.

P.S. Grandpa will be keeping an eye on whether any truly young women who join can keep up.