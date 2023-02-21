Naturally 7 uses voices as instruments for unique concert experience

If the human voice is our natural musical instrument, consider the group Naturally 7 as virtuosos. The seven-member group uses “vocal play,” meaning their voices are the instruments in presenting a variety of songs a cappella.
The local community got a taste of Naturally 7 — which rose to fame winning Best Vocal Group on the series “World’s Best with James Corden” and played internationally with superstars, including with Michael Buble and Coldplay — during a video in the summer of 2020 presented by the Springfield Arts Council (SAC) at a time when live entertainment was at a standstill.
Group founder Roger Thomas said while that was fine at the time, a live show is how to see Naturally 7.
“Virtual is not reality. There’s nothing like being in the same room to experience anything, and right before your eyes will be a different experience to compare with the sound we create,” he said.
The human instruments of Naturally 7 will perform songs from various genres live at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. The show is presented by the SAC and is appropriate for all audiences; tickets are still available.
Whereas singers like Bobby McFerrin and Al Jareau have made the most of their voices in this style, there have been few of those with such talents coming together. This is where Naturally 7 is unique, and the key is to be group-minded and work as a team.
Thomas said each time the group hits the stage, there are audience members who aren’t convinced there aren’t musical instruments, when it’s all the wall of sound created by Naturally 7. Just don’t expect any particular genre as the group doesn’t set limits.
“We say to expect the unexpected,” he said. “We take audiences on a journey with no confines to a genre. We want to blow you away but leave you with an inspirational feeling.”
Naturally 7 has toured 67 countries and noticed each of these audiences has a different way of reacting. The commonality is everyone is attracted to what the human voice can do, something this group takes to the edge.
“We appreciate however people want to appreciate us. We encourage them to dance, sing or just meditate on the music as long as you don’t disturb the person next to you,” said Thomas.
Naturally 7 has done its homework so that fans of doo wop, jazz, hip hop, rock, reggae or even classical can believe in what they do.
“Because the human voice is so flexible, it speaks to the heart of all tastes. Kids can love that; older people can remind them of songs from the 1980s or ‘90s or even older fans from the 1950s and ‘60s. There’s something for everybody and we want to leave some level of spirituality,” he said.
HOW TO GO
What: Naturally 7
Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
Admission: $29.50-$44.50 (plus fees)
More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org
