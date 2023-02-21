Naturally 7 uses voices as instruments for unique concert experience

Whereas singers like Bobby McFerrin and Al Jareau have made the most of their voices in this style, there have been few of those with such talents coming together. This is where Naturally 7 is unique, and the key is to be group-minded and work as a team.

Thomas said each time the group hits the stage, there are audience members who aren’t convinced there aren’t musical instruments, when it’s all the wall of sound created by Naturally 7. Just don’t expect any particular genre as the group doesn’t set limits.

“We say to expect the unexpected,” he said. “We take audiences on a journey with no confines to a genre. We want to blow you away but leave you with an inspirational feeling.”

Naturally 7 has toured 67 countries and noticed each of these audiences has a different way of reacting. The commonality is everyone is attracted to what the human voice can do, something this group takes to the edge.

“We appreciate however people want to appreciate us. We encourage them to dance, sing or just meditate on the music as long as you don’t disturb the person next to you,” said Thomas.

Naturally 7 has done its homework so that fans of doo wop, jazz, hip hop, rock, reggae or even classical can believe in what they do.

“Because the human voice is so flexible, it speaks to the heart of all tastes. Kids can love that; older people can remind them of songs from the 1980s or ‘90s or even older fans from the 1950s and ‘60s. There’s something for everybody and we want to leave some level of spirituality,” he said.

HOW TO GO

What: Naturally 7

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Admission: $29.50-$44.50 (plus fees)

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org