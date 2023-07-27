National Night Out event brings together community and Springfield officers

The Springfield Police Division’s National Night Out program, designed to bring together the community and its officers, has a new location this year.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Veterans Park, because of ongoing construction and improvements on City Hall Plaza.

National Night Out, a free event, will offer kids activities, games, prizes, free food (while supplies last) and live entertainment from retired firefighter DJ Chill.

“It’s time away from the hustle and bustle and just to enjoy each other’s company,” said Springfield officer Zach Massie.

He also said it’s a great opportunity for the department to interact with the community they serve and to come together to help build relations and partnerships that they aren’t able to in everyday life.

“I get to give back to the community, and the looks on kids faces during this event makes my night,” said Massie.

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers also will attend the event in Springfield.

More than 50 local businesses and vendors also will be at National Night Out, giving them a chance to engage with the community.

Local businesses are helping with raffles, and three dozen bicycles will be offered at raffle for kids of all ages. Bike helmet fittings and giveaways also are planned.

Workers from the city of Springfield and Springfield Police Division are competing to see who can collect the most back-to-school supplies to give away at the event. The winning team will be able to dunk City Manager Brian Heck at the Dunk-a-cop tank, along with several other officers.

From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Second Harvest Food Bank will be there offering food and groceries to families in need.