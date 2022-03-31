Musicals, walks and tours among events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

The Graham High School Music Department will present the musical, The Addams Family, at 7 p.m. today and Saturday in the Graham Middle School Auditeria.

There is full capacity seating and reserved seats are on sale. Tickets can be purchased by emailing Katie Setty at ghstickets@gmail.com or by calling GHS main office at 937-663-4127. All requests will be taken in order they are timestamped.

Due to the rising costs involved in producing a musical as well as the pandemic, the musical theater department is offering the opportunity to make additional contributions to assist with production costs and to help ensure the continuation of these performances. If you feel you want to help, fill out the form that can be found on the district’s website and social media accounts.

Tecumseh Walking Club

The Tecumseh Trailblazers Walking Club, a local club of the nonprofit national group American Volkssport Association (AVA), will host a walk to celebrate National Walking Week on Saturday starting at the Depot Coffee House, 644 Miami St. in Urbana.

The walk is free, but registration is required and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and ends at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Written directions will be offered for a 5K, 10K or 15K walk. Members of AVA can receive IVV achievement credit for $3. Parking is available across the street from the Depot Coffee House. The walk should be suitable for strollers and wagons but difficult for wheelchairs. Pets are welcome but not inside the Depot Coffee House.

For more information, email beacon811@yahoo.com or visit the Tecumseh Trailblazers on Facebook.

Kidney Disease Presentation

The Springfield Chapter of The Links, Incorporation will host a Chronic Kidney Disease Presentation via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The presenting physicians will be Dr. Annick Edon, DO Nephrologist and Dr. Denise Rodney, MD, Family Practice, with special guests Charles Sanders, a kidney transplant recipient. Registration is through Eventbrite. The Springfield Links have been collaborating with black K.A.R.E., Kidney awareness, resources, and education.

For more information about black K.A.R.E., visit www.pdempowers.com/black-kare.

Pennsylvania House Museum Tour

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The cost is a donation of $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Graham Food Pantry

Graham Local School District’s Falconland Market, located in the second-grade pod at the elementary school, will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Tunes-n-Tales Show

The Clark County Public Library and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will present Tunes-n-Tales: The Frog Prince on Sunday in the Gaier Room of the Main Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield. Two performances will be held: a regular performance at 2 p.m. and a sensory friendly performance at 3:30 p.m. This performance is presented in the memory of Janet McCrosky.

The afternoon will include live music, the story featuring narration of Sonya Knisley, Children’s Librarian, and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Music Director, Peter Stafford Wilson.

Tickets are free and available in the Lenski Children’s Center of the Main Library. Limit of five tickets per family. Tickets are required for entry to the program. For more information, call 937-328-6905.