Music, nature setting make Madden Road Music Fest stand out

Live music in a nature setting will create a natural duet again as the second weekend in August signals the annual Madden Road Music Fest, featuring 15 artists and several activities, 2-10 p.m. Saturday at the Madden Farm in Cable in Champaign County.

While heavy on folk-themed music, this year will see the return of a jam session with several of the performers along with three stages, pine, oak and sweet gum, in keeping with the nature theme. Admission is $15 cash for adults and $5 for ages 6-17 at the festival grounds or $35 for a family pass; restrictions apply.

Last year saw the festival fully recover from the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic complemented by a new parking area and a third stage added, and Daniel Dye predicts this year could be as big as any, with potentially up to 700 people. But it’s not the numbers, that make Madden Road unique among local festivals.

“People like having access to the bands, that feel of being part of a big family,” said Dye, the festival founder, host and a performer. “It’s very intimate and the focus is on music and food, not so much a party scene.”

Dye will welcome festival favorites such as Springfield’s The American Landscape along with the Bill Purk Jam Session and even some rock and roll from Yuppie. He’ll also get plenty of work in with his group The Miller Road Band, duetting with Sister Sarah and the Dye Family Singers.

Dye is also pleased to have something different with Amanda Roberts and Friends from Dayton. She’s earned recognition as a National Hammered Dulcimer Champion in 2017.

The five acres the farm is on saw many trees planted by Dye’s grandfather damaged by emerald ash borer insects, but he’s working on restoring the beauty with an annual tree planting. He’s planted 200 or so and friends bring them in and planting a new tree is a festival ritual.

“I’m obsessed with tree planting,” he said.

Visitors can explore the grounds on walking trails to see honeysuckles, oak and sweet gum trees, participate in folk dancing or sing-alongs, lounge in the hammock grove or take in the camp fire.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating.

“We’re looking forward to a good crowd,” said Dye.

HOW TO GO

What: Madden Road Music Fest

Where: 1791 Madden Road, Cable

When: Saturday, Aug. 12, 2-10 p.m.

Admission: $15 ages 18-older; $5 ages 6-17; $35 family admission

More info: maddenroadmusicfest.com/