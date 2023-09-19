Multiple Cincinnati communities peppered with fliers from Nazi group

Five Cincinnati communities were peppered with fliers supporting hateful neo-Nazi and white supremacist ideologies late Saturday, Jewish Community Relations Council Director Ari Jun said.

Rabbi Jun said the fliers were found in downtown Cincinnati, Walnut Hills, East Walnut Hills, Loveland and Anderson Township.

Julie Gore, a Jewish woman living in Anderson Twp., said she found one of the fliers on her driveway when she went to collect the Sunday paper in the morning.

“I looked up and there was one across the street from me,” Gore said.

At first, she felt targeted but said she knew the fliers were blanketing her community when she began to walk around and investigate.

“By the time I got to the end of the street, there were two more,” Gore said.

The fliers prominently featured a website where the home page features a headline banner with Nazi imagery, and several templates for hateful fliers are a click away from the main page.

Pages linked on the left side of the home page feature conspiracy links, Nazi updates, white supremacist ideology teachings and other links including “JEW WATCH” in all capital letters.

State Rep. Rachel Baker (D-District 27) said the fliers and the connected materials were unacceptable in Eastern Hamilton County.

“This is not welcome in our community at all,” she said.

Baker said several of her constituents texted her Sunday morning telling her the fliers had been dumped in Anderson Township.

“My initial reaction is just thinking of the people that live in our neighborhood, the people who woke up to this hateful rhetoric and making sure they’re OK,” she said.

Jun said there was no light description for the materials.

“This is straightforward hate,” Jun said.

Jun said the speech is legal in the U.S. and the worst thing, legally, the distributors may be doing is littering.

“Fundamentally, being an anti-Semitic, being an extremist, being a Nazi is protected in this country,” he said.

He suggested that if anyone received or has a neighbor that got a hateful flier they should get a bunch of signs for their yard to let people know that their hate isn’t welcome in the region.

“We want to make sure they have to walk past 50 signs that tell them ‘you’re the minority here,’” he said.

Jun said if the fliers appear at a person’s home, they should call law enforcement, document everything they receive, call the JCRC so they can track hateful events and then throw the fliers in the trash can where they belong.