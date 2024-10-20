Motorcyclist seriously injured in Clark County crash

A motorcycle driver was seriously injured Saturday in a crash in Springfield Twp. It was the only vehicle involved.
The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Old Columbus Road near Columbus Road around 9:11 p.m., according to the patrol.
The motorcyclist traveled southbound on Old Columbus Road, went left of center and onto the left side of the roadway where they hit a traffic sign and tree, OSHP said.
The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and taken with serious life-threatening injuries to Mercy Health’s Springfield Regional Medical Center.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant Twp. Fire and Buckeye Towing and Recovery Services.
