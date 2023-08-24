Motorcyclist dies after crash in German Twp

A motorcyclist has died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in German Township.

Isaiah Sloan, 22, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

On initial investigation, Sloan was riding a motorcycle southeast on Shrine Road at 4:05 p.m. when it went off the right side of the road near Balentine Pike, hitting a guardrail and a utility pole, OSHP said.

Sloan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the highway patrol said.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

