Mom test: Surviving the scare of late-night calls from the kids

“It can’t possibly be time to wake up already,” I thought to myself, mistakenly thinking it was the alarm sounding.

When I flipped the phone over and saw my son’s name light up, the adrenaline hit my veins like a shot of Red Bull.

“Mom … ” he said, choking on his words.

“Oh no, what’s wrong?” I asked in a panic.

“I got my medical back,” he said.

The “medical” he was referring to is the First Class Medical Certificate required from the Federal Aviation Administration in order to become a commercial pilot and to start training in college.

My heart hammered in my chest. He has been waiting since December 2023 (yes, long before he graduated high school) for his approval. We jumped through every hoop and over every hurdle the FAA medical team threw at him. His team at Flight Med made calls, sent emails, and filed paperwork on Nick’s behalf and still he waited. And waited.

Granted, the team of FAA physicians across the country is dwindling, so we knew the process would be long, but more than a year passed and Nick began to rethink his career aspirations.

For several months he has been in limbo, and thus, getting discouraged.

The tone of his voice on this late night call turned my stomach.

“You did?” I asked, trying to garner up strength for what I was afraid to hear.

“I think I got it,” he said cautiously.

“What?!” I replied. (“You did? At midnight? Really?”)

Despite the message that stated, “Class Issued: Class 1” he was afraid — in his rush of emotion — that he had misinterpreted what he read.

“Send it to me,” I said suddenly, completely alert.

“Review of your application is complete,” the screenshot read. “You will receive your medical certificate and correspondence with additional details via mail.”

My soul returned to my body. My heart leaped with pure joy. He did it. He stayed the course and persevered even after the doubt crept in.

He was overcome with emotion, as was I.

While we are riding the wave of relief though, I can already feel the worry churning in my gut that comes with knowing he is behind the controls of an airplane and at the mercy of mechanics, instructors, weather, and the Good Lord.

He has a long road ... er flight ... ahead of him before Delta comes calling, but patience is a virtue. If we have learned anything in the last 15 months it’s to trust the process and most times it is worth the wait.

Also, late-night phone calls may not always be what they seem; thank God.

