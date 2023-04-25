Minority Health Fair returns to Clark County

A record number of organizations and vendors will combine Saturday to serve a community need with the sixth annual Minority Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 1500 Tibbetts Ave.
The free event, tying in with National Minority Health Month, will connect Clark County’s minority populations with a variety of sources to better meet health concerns and to promote wellness and relationship building with health providers.
The Minority Health Fair is presented by the Clark County Combined Health District along with 16 organizations, including Mercy Health, Heart Health Now and Springfield Promise Neighborhood.
Following a two-year break because of the pandemic, the event returned last year to larger than expected attendance, which pleased Gracie Hemphill of the health district, which helps coordinate the event.
“We were blown away with more than 300 people attending, which we were ecstatic about coming off of COVID,” she said. “We are preparing for a large turnout this year. It’s definitely an opportunity for people.”
The feedback was people were excited to have it back with screenings and vendors in one location, offering an access point that is important in putting people on the right health track.
The event will include labs and free screenings such as blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose and blood sugar, and prostate health along with the Mercy Health Mobile Mammogram Unit. Hemphill said an advantage to this in one location is if there is an abnormality, an individual can connect with a health professional right on the site.
“There is not the pressure of an office visit, but an opportunity to meet a provider and do health screenings they may not utilize otherwise,” she said. “It can ease any anxieties because you can do it on your own terms and have a variety of information.”
A record number of about 50 vendors will be available, offering physical and whole health options, from the American Heart Association to resources for women, moms and babies along with volunteer opportunities. The event also will include giveaways, and the Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will also be set up at 11:30 a.m.
To meet another need from last year, due to the increased Haitian Creole population locally, interpreters will be available to help those attendees, along with Hispanic and American Sign Language interpreters.
Another advantage is free transportation. Shuttle service will be available from Grayhill Apartments, Perrin Wood Elementary School and Restored Life Ministries about every 20 minutes throughout the event.
HOW TO GO
What: Minority Health Fair
Where: Lincoln Elementary School 1500 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29
Admission: free
More info: ccchd.com/
