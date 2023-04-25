Minority Health Fair returns to Clark County

The feedback was people were excited to have it back with screenings and vendors in one location, offering an access point that is important in putting people on the right health track.

The event will include labs and free screenings such as blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose and blood sugar, and prostate health along with the Mercy Health Mobile Mammogram Unit. Hemphill said an advantage to this in one location is if there is an abnormality, an individual can connect with a health professional right on the site.

“There is not the pressure of an office visit, but an opportunity to meet a provider and do health screenings they may not utilize otherwise,” she said. “It can ease any anxieties because you can do it on your own terms and have a variety of information.”

A record number of about 50 vendors will be available, offering physical and whole health options, from the American Heart Association to resources for women, moms and babies along with volunteer opportunities. The event also will include giveaways, and the Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will also be set up at 11:30 a.m.

To meet another need from last year, due to the increased Haitian Creole population locally, interpreters will be available to help those attendees, along with Hispanic and American Sign Language interpreters.

Another advantage is free transportation. Shuttle service will be available from Grayhill Apartments, Perrin Wood Elementary School and Restored Life Ministries about every 20 minutes throughout the event.

HOW TO GO

What: Minority Health Fair

Where: Lincoln Elementary School 1500 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Admission: free

More info: ccchd.com/